Charter flight from Jamaica for British travellers seeking to return to the UK

Around 140 British travellers will be able to get home from Jamaica on a charter flight organised by the Government in partnership with the travel company TUI.

The UK chartered TUI Airways flight will depart from Kingston Norman Manley International airport, to London Heathrow on 7 May 2020.

British travellers in Jamaica wishing to return on this flight should visit FCO Travel Advice Jamaica Return to the UK page for further information on how to register. Priority is initially being given to vulnerable passengers including those over 70 and others who have medical requirements. Where possible, the FCO will bring back Jamaicans who have Indefinite Leave to Remain in the UK and who have lived in the UK in the last year.

Minister for the Caribbean, Baroness Sugg said:

This is our latest flight from the Caribbean. By partnering with TUI Airways, we are going to get around 140 British travellers home from Jamaica to be with their families at this challenging time. Our staff in Jamaica will continue to make sure any Brits not on these flights get the support they need.

Asif Ahmad, High Commissioner to Jamaica, said:

This flight will help British travellers stuck in Jamaica to get back to the UK. I encourage all those with an interest to register now as it is unlikely that there will be any further charter flights. I’d also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the Jamaican authorities for enabling us to get people home during this crisis.

This follows UK Government flights announced from the Bahamas, Cuba, and Guyana. British missions in the Caribbean have now helped over 11,000 British travellers return to the UK via commercial routes, including over 4,000 from Jamaica.

The flight is being organised in partnership with TUI who are using the outbound leg from the UK to Jamaica to help crew from their cruise ships to get back to the Caribbean. This is enabling us to offer a cost-effective approach to get more British travellers home.

The UK Government is working with the airline industry and host governments across the world to bring back British travellers to the UK as part of the plan announced by Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on 30 March – with up to £75 million available for special charter flights to priority countries, focused on helping the most vulnerable travellers.