Crossbow recovered after Sheerness Police standoff

Kent Police has arrested a man following a disturbance at a private residential address in Sheerness on Friday 1 May 2020.

Officers, supported by armed patrols, attended Jefferson Road after concerns that a man inside the address may be in possession of a weapon were reported at around 5pm.

A 44-year-old man from Sheerness was later arrested in connection with the incident and he remains in custody as enquiries continue.

A crossbow and a number of bolts have been seized and no serious injuries have been reported.