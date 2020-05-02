 Crossbow recovered after Sheerness Police standoff – UKNIP
May 2, 2020
Kent Police has arrested a man following a disturbance at a private residential address in Sheerness on Friday 1 May 2020.
 
Officers, supported by armed patrols, attended Jefferson Road after concerns that a man inside the address may be in possession of a weapon were reported at around 5pm.
 
A 44-year-old man from Sheerness was later arrested in connection with the incident and he remains in custody as enquiries continue.
 
A crossbow and a number of bolts have been seized and no serious injuries have been reported.
