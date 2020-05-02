 Daily COVID19 Death toll of 621 lives as grim figure nears 30K – UKNIP
BREAKING COVID19

Daily COVID19 Death toll of 621 lives as grim figure nears 30K

May 2, 2020

As of 9am 2 May, there have been 1,129,907 tests, with 105,937 tests on 1 May. 825,946 people have been tested of which 182,260 tested positive. As of 5pm on 1 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 28,131 have sadly died.

