Detectives investigating the murder of NHS Worker David Gomoh in Newham have arrested two men on suspicion of murder

Detectives investigating the murder of 24-year-old David Gomoh in Newham have arrested two men on suspicion of murder.

A 19 year old , was arrested in the Stratford area of Newham on Friday afternoon.

A second man aged 17, was arrested at a residential address in Telford, Shropshire, on Saturday.

Both remain in custody.

Detectives investigating David’s murder recently releasing images of a vehicle found abandoned after his murder as they work to trace his killers.

David , who was aged 24 and had earned a marketing degree from London Southbank University, was stabbed to death at around 10.25pm on Sunday, 26 April, just seconds after leaving his home.

A post mortem examination held at East Ham Mortuary on Wednesday 29 April gave cause of death as stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

The attack took place in Freemasons Road, E16 near the junction with Kerry Close.

Police believe those involved left the scene in a stolen silver Dodge Caliber that was abandoned at about 10.30pm in Lincoln Road, E13 after driving through the no entry sign from Cumberland Road.

This car had been stolen in Dagenham on 16 April and was on cloned plates when it was recovered. It is distinctive as it has a temporary wheel on the front passenger side.

Police want to speak to anyone who was in the area or anyone who remembers seeing this car, whether before or after the attack. In particular anyone who has dash-cam footage, or CCTV of the area around where the car was dumped, should contact detectives.

David’s family were already reeling from tragedy, following the recent unexpected death of David’s father from a Covid-19 related illness. His father’s funeral was to be on Wednesday, 29 April.

David, like his mother who is a nurse, worked for the NHS and was a keyworker helping to keep NHS staff supplied with essential equipment.

David was talking on the phone to a female friend when he was stabbed and was not involved in any argument.

Nothing in David’s background gives any reason for why he was singled out and this, along with other evidence, suggests David was murdered in a totally unprovoked attack.

Detective Inspector Tony Kirk of the Mets Specialist Crime Command said: “We are making good progress in what is a fast- moving investigation. That being said, I urge anyone who might have valuable information about what happened to contact us immediately.

“David’s family are going through unimaginable torment. Within days his mother has seen the death of her husband and son; his sister has lost her father and brother. Both are now heartbroken.

“David was a young man who had worked hard to put himself through university and, like his mother, worked hard for the community in the NHS. At this time we believe the only thing David did to be murdered was walk down a street. He was apparently approached by a group of men wearing masks and stabbed multiple times in a ferocious assault.

“David and his mother, who have done so much to help the community, now need the public to come forward and tell us what they know. If you have any information, please think of this young man and the suffering of his family and call us. If you don’t want to give your name, call Crimestoppers, but do make that call. David’s family deserve both answers and justice.”

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) are standing by to take you call. Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call detectives at the incident room on 020 8345 3985.

You can also contact via 101 or Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 8371/26APR.