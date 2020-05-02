Man arrested following a report four cars were set alight in Ramsgate

An arrest has been made following a report four cars were set alight in Ramsgate during the early hours of Saturday 2 May 2020.

The cars, which were parked in in Claremont Gardens and Grange Road, caught fire at around 5.20am and an 18-year-old man from Ramsgate is in custody on suspicion of arson.

The fires were safely extinguished by crews from Kent Fire and Rescue Service and enquiries to establish the full circumstances, which includes checking for similarities with arsons committed in the town in April, are ongoing.

Investigators have spoken with a number of witnesses and reviewed available CCTV but remain keen to hear from anyone who has information that is yet to speak with them.

Anyone who may be able to assist is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/74617/20.