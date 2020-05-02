Manhunt for coward who left fatal hit and run in Dagenham

Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Dagenham have issued a new image of a man they urgently want to identify and trace.

Police were called at approximately 6.05am on Thursday, 30 April to reports of a road traffic collision on Heathway, at the junction with Oxlow Lane, Dagenham.

Two cars, a white Mercedes C220 Sport and a white Ford B-Max were in collision. The driver of the Ford vehicle, a 57-year-old man, died at the scene. His next of kin have been notified.

The occupants of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot.

Detectives are still working to identify the man in an image released on Friday (1 May). An image of a different man has now been released as part of the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cox, of the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command, said: “Identifying and tracing the man pictured, as well as the man in the previous appeal, is a matter of high priority and we urge anyone who recognises either man, or knows their whereabouts, to contact police immediately.

“A 57-year-old man died as a result of this collision, and my team of experienced detectives are determined to establish the circumstances of the crash, and achieve justice for his grieving family.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call the incident room on 0208 5974874, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD957/30Apr.