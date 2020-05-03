A violent offender who targeted a Goudhurst shop armed with a knife has been sentenced to more than four years in prison.

At around 2pm on 18 February 2020, Robert Plowman entered the High Street store, where a member of staff was working alone. He grabbed the shop assistant around the neck and demanded money, but the victim replied he did not know how to open the cash till. A struggle ensued and Plowman made threats to kill the victim. He scratched his neck and jabbed the knife into his abdomen causing small puncture wounds, before running from the premises empty handed.

Attending officers seized CCTV footage from the premises and local enquiries led to the identification of Plowman as the offender. Later that day, Plowman was arrested in Station Road, Paddock Wood, still in the clothing he had been wearing earlier. He was charged the following day with attempted robbery and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Aged 29 and formerly of Crittenden Road, Matfield, Plowman was remanded in custody and pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court. On Thursday 30 April he was sentenced to four years and two months’ imprisonment.

Police Constable Lily MacKay, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘This shopkeeper was working on his own and subjected to a terrifying ordeal.

‘Plowman is a violent offender who failed in his attempt to steal any cash but still inflicted injuries upon his victim. I would like to thank and commend the victim, as well as important witnesses, who have assisted us to bring this man to justice.’