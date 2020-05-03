 Armed Police throw sleepy doomsday village of Otham into lockdown – UKNIP
BREAKING Kent Maidstone

UPDATEDArmed Police throw sleepy doomsday village of Otham into lockdown

May 3, 2020
Armed Police throw sleepy doomsday village of Otham into lockdown

Armed officers from Kent Police descend on  the  sleepy  doomsday village of Otham on the outskirts of Maidstone in Kent in the early hours of Sunday morning.

 

Officers in full body armour with fully loaded Heckler & Koch G36 assault rifles carrying  ballistic shield could be heard shouting:” Armed Police gt on the floor. Moments after   eight armed marked BMW X5, pulled into the car park supported by  two dog units.

 

The armed shakedown was closely monitored by  Police helicopter from above as Police  threw the White Horse Inn into lockdown.

A helicopter  continued to hovered above whilst officers pulled a number of people from the troubled  public house and led them away to awaiting officers.

Some had been placed in handcuff.

It is understood that a disturbance involving weapons had taken place earlier.

 

More to follow

 

Kent Police have been approached for comment

 

FacebookTwitter