UPDATEDArmed Police throw sleepy doomsday village of Otham into lockdown

Armed officers from Kent Police descend on the sleepy doomsday village of Otham on the outskirts of Maidstone in Kent in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers in full body armour with fully loaded Heckler & Koch G36 assault rifles carrying ballistic shield could be heard shouting:” Armed Police gt on the floor. Moments after eight armed marked BMW X5, pulled into the car park supported by two dog units.

The armed shakedown was closely monitored by Police helicopter from above as Police threw the White Horse Inn into lockdown.

A helicopter continued to hovered above whilst officers pulled a number of people from the troubled public house and led them away to awaiting officers.

Some had been placed in handcuff.

It is understood that a disturbance involving weapons had taken place earlier.

More to follow

Kent Police have been approached for comment