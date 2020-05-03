Arson charges have been authorised against a Ramsgate man after five cars are reported to have been set alight in the town.

Kent Police was initially called to a report that four vehicles, which were parked in the Claremont Gardens and Grange Road areas, had caught fire at around 5.20am on Saturday 2 May 2020.

The suspect was arrested on the same morning and it has since been established that a fifth vehicle had also been damaged.

Toby Pierce, 18, of Crescent Road, was charged with five counts of arson on the evening of 2 May and he has been remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 4 May.