Dog unit and helicopter deployed to suspicious car chase in Southampton

Residents across Shirley in Southampton may have seen the police chasing a vehicle this morning and the helicopter assisting after a “Suspicious” Vehicle failed to stop.

Police stated Hampshire response officers spotted a suspicious car that failed to stop and a pursuit took place around the Shirley area.

With the support of both the National Police Air Support helicopter and dog units a 21 year old male was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He remains in custody at this time.

Reference 44200155705