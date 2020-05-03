Man given CRP after Kitchen blaze in Gravesend

Firefighters were called by neighbours to reports of smoke issuing from the kitchen of a property in St James’s Avenue, Gravesend.

Upon arrival, they found blackened windows and high temperature readings.

Due to reports of the property being occupied, crews swiftly gained entry and rescued a man from the property.

The crews then tackled the blaze using a main jet hose and a high-pressure jet hose, with a large fan deployed to clear smoke and fumes from the property.

The casualty was given CPR and oxygen therapy, before being handed to the care of South East Coast ambulance service paramedics.

The cause of the fire will be fully investigated but is currently thought to be accidental.