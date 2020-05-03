 Ten armed officers and a police helicopter were called out after walkers saw a ‘tiger’ resting in woodland in Sevenoaks – UKNIP
BREAKING Kent Sevenoaks

May 3, 2020

Ten armed officers and a police helicopter were called out after walkers saw a ‘tiger’ resting in woodland near Underriver village around 10:20am on Saturday morning. The ‘big cat’ turned out to be a 20-year-old model made of chicken wire and resin. 

