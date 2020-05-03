This is what total lockdown is like

People moaning about how tough life in on the in terms of lockdown.

On Friday this person left the confines of the Isle of Wight and went back to their normal place of residences in Hong Kong.

Arriving there they were

tested at the airport for Coronavirus (negative) and fitted with an electronic tag.

If they move more than 50 metres from their apartment (which in total is the same size as the average lounge) for the next two weeks they will be arrested and face a £5,000 fine and six months in prison. If I test negative again in two weeks they are allowed out. Now that is lockdown.