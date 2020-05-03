Two teenagers arrested in Upminster shotgun shooting

Detectives investigating a shooting incident in Upminster in which a child was injured have made two arrests.

The males are 16 and 18 years old were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and taken into police custody.

A dedicated team of officers from the Specialist Crime Command are carrying out various enquiries in relation to the incident.

Police were called at 9.30pm on Friday, 1 May, to an address on Kerry Drive in Upminster.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and found two people at the address suffering injuries.

A boy, aged around 11 years old, had sustained a gunshot injury.

A man, believed to be aged in his 40s, had sustained lacerations to his head. At this stage it is unknown whether his injuries were caused by the firearm discharge or a knife.

Both were injured inside the address.

They were taken to hospital by the LAS. The condition of the man has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

The condition of the boy has been assessed as not life-threatening but may be life-changing. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A number of suspects had made off prior to the arrival of police.

Detectives have established that the homeowner opened the front door to a person purporting to be a delivery driver; this male, and a number of other suspects – believed to be in possession of a knife – forced their way into the property.

Two firearms were recovered from the address. Work continues to establish the full circumstances.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 7285/01May.