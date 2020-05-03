Two teenagers charged with murder of NHS worker David Gomoh

Detectives investigating the murder of 24-year-old David Gomoh in Newham have charged two teenagers.

Muhammad Jalloh, 18 of Stratford, Newham, and a 16-year-old boy from Telford were both charged with murder today (Sunday, 3 May).

They were also charged with conspiracy to cause GBH in connection with an alleged incident against a different person shortly before David Gomoh was found with stab injuries in Freemasons Road, E16, on Sunday, 26 April.

The teenagers are due to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 4 May.