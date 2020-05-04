A suspected dealer has been charged following his arrest in Maidstone and the seizure of Class A drugs.

On 4 February 2020, officers in plain clothes saw a man they suspected to be involved in the supply of drugs next to the River Medway near St Peter’s Street.

He was approached in a nearby car park and detained.

Officers also seized 17 wraps of heroin and 23 wraps of cocaine from inside a parked Mercedes.

On Saturday 2 May, Leandro Silva of Kennet Walk, Reading was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The 19-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 4 May 2020.