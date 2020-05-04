A trade minister has resigned after he tried to “intimidate a member of the public” over a financial dispute with his father.

Conor Burns MP for Bournemouth was found by parliament’s sleaze watchdog to have “put personal interest before the public interest by suggesting that he would take advantage of his public office”.

He wrote to a person connected with the company and threatened to raise his father’s case in the House of Commons, warning them they could avoid the “potentially unpleasant experience” by making the payment.