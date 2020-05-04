Appeal following Herne Bay robbery

Detectives are appealing for information following a robbery in High Street, Herne Bay between 12.20am and 12.30am on Saturday, 2 May 2020.

The victim, a man in his 30s, had just finished work and was going for a walk when he was approached by two men who asked him for a cigarette. It is reported one of the men then assaulted him and the other stole the victim’s mobile phone, cash and a key.

One of the men is described as being white, in his 30s and of medium build. He wore a dark jacket and bottoms. The other is said to be white, in his 40s and of slim build. He was also wearing a dark jacket and bottoms.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information that may help officers please to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 or quoting reference 46/74522/20.