Appeal to find missing teenage girl from Bournemouth

Officers are appealing for help from the public to find a teenage girl who has gone missing in Bournemouth.

Dorset Police received a report at 10.10pm on Sunday 3 May 2020 raising concern for the welfare of 17-year-old Maddie Galli. She was last seen at around 9.40pm at her home address on Windermere Road and was in contact with friends when she seemed very upset.

Maddie is described as white, five feet three inches tall and of medium build with long reddish-brown hair. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved yellow jumper.

Chief Inspector Rob Chalkley, of Dorset Police, said: “We are concerned for Maddie’s welfare and are very keen to find her to make sure she is all right.

“Officers are carrying out extensive searches in the area and I would urge anyone with information as to Maddie’s whereabouts, or who sees a girl matching the description given, to please contact us immediately.

“I would also appeal to Maddie directly if you see this to please make contact with us or your family as we just want to make sure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information or knowledge as to Maddie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 3:371.