Eight people arrested by armed Police in Otham released pending further investigation.

Eight people were arrested after Kent Police officers, including armed patrols, attended a disturbance in Otham.

A large number of people were reported to have become involved in a verbal and physical altercation in White Horse Lane shortly before midnight on Saturday 2 May 2020. Witnesses also reported seeing a possible weapon.

Upon arrival, officers arrested six men and two women on suspicion of affray and were taken into custody. All were later released pending further investigation.

No serious injuries have been reported and no weapons were found.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious. Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting 46/75100/20.