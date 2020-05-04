Kings Hill in lock down after WW2 bombs found

Officers from Kent Police are working with Army Bomb Disposal officers after the discovery of two unexploded WW2 bombs were located in Kings Hill Kent,

Officers were called just after 4:30pm Monday afternoon to Warwick Way after the discovery of an unexploded ordnance.

The Army Bomb disposal service were called in to action to attend the scene to evaluate the discovery and make it safe.

Shortly after a second ordnance was found in the adjacent road Gibson Drive

Officers have placed a cordon on the area whist the Army investigate and decide if a controlled explosion is needed.

