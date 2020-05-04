Man jailed after he threatened and spat at hotel staff and a police officer

A man has been jailed after he threatened and spat at hotel staff and a police officer.

Nicolae-Raul Cozacu, 43 of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to common assault and using threatening/ abusive/ insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence.

He also pleaded guilty to common assault of an emergency worker.

He was sentenced at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 1 May to 26 weeks’ imprisonment.

Police were called at 2.30pm on Monday, 23 March to Empire Way, Brent, after Cozacu threatened staff at a hotel.

He had been caught by a member of staff urinating against the wall of the hotel and was told to leave the area, which he refused to do.

He then attempted to access a hotel laundry area that he had no reason to be in.

Again he was confronted and escorted off the premises, at which point he became abusive and threatening.

He grabbed a bottle of alcohol, smashed it and tried to chase staff members, threatening that he would kill them.

A member of staff tried to deescalate the situation and negotiate with Cozacu, who then spat in his face.

Police arrived and Cozacu was arrested. He was taken unwell in custody and went to hospital, where he again became aggressive and abusive and spat in the face of an officer.

He was arrested upon discharge and remanded in custody.

Inspector Sammi Elfituri, North West Command Unit, said: “Spitting at people, including emergency workers, is thoroughly disgusting and completely unacceptable behaviour, especially given the current climate.

“Those who behave this way will be always be pursued by the MPS to the fullest extent of the law. I am glad the courts have taken a robust stance to protect both the public and our staff”.