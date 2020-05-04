Man jailed after taking loaded gun to New Year’s Eve party

A man has been jailed for firearms offences after he took a loaded gun and ammunition to a New Year’s Eve party.

Ruan Mota, 24 of Princess Alice House, Ladbroke Grove, appeared at Wood Green Crown Court on Monday, 4 May, where, having previously pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition, he was sentenced to six years and 11 months’ imprisonment.

On 1 January a New Year’s party was taking place at Trinity Close, NW3 inside a large residential property.

Approximately 100 people were in attendance.

Firearms officers attended the property following reports of a male being in possession of a firearm.

Officers attempted to speak with Mota who was standing outside the address. When officers approached him he attempted to flee back into the party where he was tasered and detained.

Mota was found to be in possession of two rounds of ammunition and was arrested on suspicion of possession of ammunition.

A crime scene was implemented in Trinity Close and a search was conducted. During the search a loaded revolver was found just yards from where Mota had been detained.

On scientific examination of the ammunition found on Mota, and the bullets inside the loaded revolver, it was concluded they were of the same calibre, brand and propellant.

Mota was taken to a north London police station and was subsequently charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition.

On Monday, 16 March he appeared at Wood Green Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to both charges and was remanded in custody to await sentence.

Detective Constable Jonny Wise, of the Met’s Trident Shootings Team, said: “Ruan Mota is a dangerous criminal who was in possession of a loaded firearm on the streets of London.

“I want to reassure members of the public that the Met and Operation Trident are committed to tackling gun crime in the capital and to removing lethal weapons from our streets.

“I am pleased that the sentence handed down today reflects the gravity of the offence.”