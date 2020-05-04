Manhunt after arson probe is launched in Canterbury

Officers investigating a suspected arson in Hersden, near Canterbury, have released CCTV footage of a person who may be able to assist their enquiries.

At around 1.30am on Saturday 18 April 2020, a car parked on the forecourt of a former service station, now a hand car wash, in Island Road, was set alight. Three hours later, a second vehicle caught alight.

The fires were safely extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service but both cars were damaged beyond repair.

Kent Police officers are working to establish the full circumstances and have released CCTV footage of a person who may be able to help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/66427/20.