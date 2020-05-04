Manhunt after Teen sex attack on London bus

Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Command have today (Monday, 4 May) released the image of a man they want to speak to following an allegation of sexual assault involving a 13-year-old female victim.

On Thursday, 24 October 2019, the female boarded the top deck of the 302 bus travelling from Willesden to Mill Hill.

The suspect also boarded and followed the victim upstairs to the top deck, which was empty apart from the victim.

The suspect sat next to the victim before attempting to start a conversation with her and making lewd suggestions.

He then sexually assaulted the victim before getting off the bus at Watling Community Centre in Orange Hill Road, Edgware.

Officers are asking that anyone who recognises the suspect to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 3328/24OCT19.