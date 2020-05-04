Police are appealing to the public to help us find 54 year old June Digby, who has gone missing from Basingstoke.

June was last seen at 1pm on May 2, having left a property in Burghfield Road to walk a brown and white Welsh Border Collie.

Neither June nor the dog have returned.

June has a health condition and family, friends and the police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

June is described as having black, shoulder length hair. She is of medium build and when last seen, she was wearing a blue waterproof jacket, a dark blue fleece, and a skirt with dark coloured boots with a buckle – as in the photo.

We are asking that members of the public do not attempt to search for June themselves but please come forward and report any sightings of June, or if you know of her location, by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200156301.