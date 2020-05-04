Police want to speak to Mookey Grant after the attempted murder of a man

Police are appealing for help to trace a man they need to speak with following a serious assault.

Detectives wish to speak with 25-year-old Mookey Grant, who is from the Abbey Wood area, following the serious assault of a 33-year-old man on December 29 last year in Throwley Close, Abbey Wood.

The victim was found in Throwley Close with multiple injuries sustained during a prolonged attack. He was taken to a South London hospital for treatment before being discharged.

Grant is described as white, of slim build, with medium length wavy brown hair.

He is known to have links across the south-east, including Abbey Wood, Dartford and Maidstone.

He should not be approached, and if seen, the public should call 999.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting reference Cad 5456/2May. Or stay anonymous by contacting the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Five people were charged in early April in connection with the investigation