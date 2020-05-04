Three men have been charged with numerous offences following two separate vehicle stops by specialist officers on Thursday, 30 April.

Romone Nelson, 28, of Mostyn Road, Lambeth, was charged on Friday, 1 May with possession of a class B drug (cannabis) with intent to supply, going equipped for burglary, possession of criminal property and driving without due care and attention.

He appeared in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 2 May and has been bailed to attend Inner London Crown Court on Friday, 29 May.

Andre Roach, 30 , of Bodley Manor Way, Lambeth, was charged on Friday, 1 May with two counts of possession of a firearm and one count of possession of ammunition.

He appeared in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 2 May. He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Friday, 29 May.

The above charges relate to officers stopping a moped in Brixton Road, SW9, on Thursday, 30 April.

Terrence O’Connor, 24 of Webb Street, Bolton, was charged on Friday, 1 May with two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon (automatic), possession of ammunition for a firearm, possession of a silencer for a firearm and possession of criminal property.

He appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 2 May. He has been remanded in custody to appear at Harrow Crown Court on Friday, 29 May.

The charge relates to officers stopping a stationary car in Silverston Way, Brent, on Thursday, 30 April.