Two men have been arrested after hot tubs were stolen during a break-in in Whitstable.

Kent Police was called at around 7.40pm on Sunday 3 May 2020 to the reported theft of five hot tubs from a business on Thanet Way, Chestfield.

Officers attended and searched the area, assisted by a police dog and the police helicopter.

Two men, aged 48 and 44 from the Maidstone area, were later arrested on suspicion of burglary. They remain in custody while the investigation continues.