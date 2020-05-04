Wanted Coward called Karolis Andriukaitis who made off from fatal hit and run in Dagenham

Detectives investigating a fatal collision in Dagenham have named a man they urgently want to identify and trace.

Police would like to speak to Karolis Andriukaitis (pictured) following a crash between a white Mercedes C220 Sport and a white Ford B-Max in Heathway, at the junction with Oxlow Lane, Dagenham. on Thursday, 30 April.

The driver of the Ford vehicle, a 57-year-old man, died at the scene. The occupants of the Mercedes fled the scene on foot.

A picture and a video of a second man police would like to identify has also been released.

Detective Superintendent Andy Cox, of the Met’s Road and Transport Policing Command, said: “I would urge anyone who knows the whereabouts of Karolis Andriukaitis to contact police immediately.

“We believe that Karolis will be able to provide vital information which can assist our inquiry into the circumstances of the crash.

“I would urge Karolis, and anyone who knows where he is, to think about the pain of a grieving family, who need answers as to why they have lost a loved one.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call the incident room on 0208 5974874, call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD957/30Apr.