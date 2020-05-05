A driver who was caught trying to sneak nearly £300,000 criminal cash out of the UK just four hours after arriving into the country has been jailed.

Mariusz Dorozynski, from Poland, was initially bailed following his arrest for money laundering in June 2016, but he failed to return to be charged after being summonsed by post in November.

This led to National Crime Agency investigators applying for a European Arrest Warrant, and Dorozynski was apprehended in Poland and extradited back to the UK in October last year.