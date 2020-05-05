First Picture of father of two who was stabbed to death on his doorstep in Kent

First Picture of the Man who was brutally stabbed to death outside his home in Shepway Maidstone in Kent on Monday evening.

The father of two has been named locally by friends as Jamie Simmons.

He was at home when two men came to his property and attacked him he was stabbed a number of times and sadly died at the scene despite efforts of the emergency services.

A crime scene remains in place outside the man home. Kent and Essex major crime have launched a murder investigation and two meant remain in custody.

Friends of the man paid tribute to him saying he was a great father to his two young children.

Danny Price said: RIP Jamie was one nice fella really sad ☹️. God bless 🙏🙏🙏

Amy Stubberfield :I can’t believe this! So sorry

Kent Police spokesman said: Two people have been arrested following the death of a man in Maidstone.

Kent Police was called to a disturbance at a property in Cambridge Crescent at around 9.15pm on Monday 4 May 2020.

Officers and the South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where a man was declared deceased. An investigation to establish the circumstances of the incident has been launched by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and two men, who were known to the victim, have been arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police by calling 101 quoting reference 04-1448. You can also call Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.