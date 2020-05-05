Man arrested after murder of pensioner in North London

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a pensioner in north London.

Police were called at approximately 7.20pm on Monday, 4 May to reports of a man collapsed and suffering a head injury at a property in Dalmeny Road, N7.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. The 79-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed, and he has been formally identified as Anthony Rooks.

A post mortem examination will be held at Whittington Hospital on Thursday, 7 May.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at a central London police station.

Officers from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating, led by Detective Chief Inspector Neil John. Detectives believe that the victim and suspect were known to each other, but retain an open mind regarding any motive at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room on 020 8358 0100.