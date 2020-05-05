Man charged with aggravated burglary and possession of offensive weapon

Detectives investigating an incident in Upminster have charged a man with aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon.

[C] Christopher Sargent, 26 of Macaulay Road, East Ham, E6 was charged on 5 May with aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive Weapon (a knife). He will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 6 May.

Police were called at 9.30pm on Friday, 1 May, to an address on Kerry Drive in Upminster.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and found two people at the address suffering injuries.

An 11-year-old boy had sustained a gunshot injury. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A man, aged in his 40s, had sustained lacerations to his head. The condition of the man has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

Detective Inspector Matthew Webb, leading the investigation, said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of what happened continue and we are grateful to the public who have come forward so far. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or, to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers