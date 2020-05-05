 No injuries after blaze rips through flats in Anerley – UKNIP
Four fire engines and around 25 fire firefighters are at scene of a fire in two flats at Ridsdale Road in Anerley.
LFB say a 1st-floor flat, 2nd-floor floor and part of the roof are currently alight.
 
Around 20 people evacuated the building before the arrival of the fire service
 
