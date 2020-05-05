Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Maidstone

.

Kent Police was called to a disturbance at a property in Cambridge Crescent at around 9.15pm on Monday 4 May 2020.

Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the scene where a man in his 20s, with injuries consistent with stab wounds, was declared deceased.

Two men and a woman, who were known to the victim, were arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody while an investigation by detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police by calling 01622 604100 quoting reference 04-1448. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org