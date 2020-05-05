Police say a large amount of suspected cocaine and three firearms were recovered from an address in the Bromley area on Monday. The guns and suspected drugs were found shortly after two men were intercepted by firearms officers from SC019
Weapons and drugs recovered after bromley Raid
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Maidstone
First Picture of father of two who was stabbed to death on his doorstep in Kent
A man has been jailed after he viciously bit down on an officer’s finger causing serious injury in a bid to avoid being arrested
UPDATEDA murder investigation has been launched after a man was brutally stabbed to death on the doorstep of his own home in Kent
Manhunt after Teen sex attack on London bus
Officers from Kent Police are working with Army Bomb Disposal officers after the discovery of two unexploded WW2 bombs were located in Kings Hill...
Kings Hill in lock down after WW2 bombs found
Kings Hill in lock down after WW2 bombs found
Detectives investigating a shooting incident in Upminster in which a child was injured continue to appeal for information
Manhunt after arson probe is launched in Canterbury
Man jailed after taking loaded gun to New Year’s Eve party
Police want to speak to Mookey Grant after the attempted murder of a man
A suspected dealer has been charged following his arrest in Maidstone and the seizure of Class A drugs
PM: To win this battle, we must work together to build an impregnable shield around all our people
Tax credit customers will continue to receive payments even if working fewer hours due to COVID-19
Two men have been arrested after hot tubs were stolen during a break-in in Whitstable
Appeal following Herne Bay robbery
Police are appealing to the public to help us find 54 year old June Digby, who has gone missing from Basingstoke
Man jailed after he threatened and spat at hotel staff and a police officer
A trade minister has resigned after he tried to “intimidate a member of the public” over a financial dispute with his father
Eight people arrested by armed Police in Otham released pending further investigation.
Wanted Coward called Karolis Andriukaitis who made off from fatal hit and run in Dagenham
Three men have been charged with numerous offences following two separate vehicle stops by specialist officers
Appeal to find missing teenage girl from Bournemouth
Dog unit and helicopter deployed to suspicious car chase in Southampton
RAF Chinooks have been out supporting the NHS in Hampshire
Police were called at 7.36pm on Sunday, 3 May to reports of someone seen in possession of a firearm on Antelope Road, SE18. “Officers...
This is what total lockdown is like
People moaning about how tough life in on the in terms of lockdown. On Friday this person left the confines of the Isle of Wight and went back to...