A man has appeared in court charged with a murder in Holloway.

Sable Thomas, 42, of Dalmeny Road, N7 was charged with murder on Wednesday, 6 May.

He appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 6 May and was remanded in custody to next appear at the Old Bailey on Monday, 11 May.

Police were called at approximately 7.20pm on Monday, 4 May to reports of a man collapsed and suffering a head injury at a property in Dalmeny Road, N7.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended.

Anthony Rooks, 80, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin have been informed and formal identification has taken place.

A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place at Whittington Hospital on Thursday 7 May.