A student who tried to force a woman to perform a sex act on him in the street has been sent to prison for attempted rape.

Rami Othmane, 21 , from Sicily, Italy but living in Hackney at the time of the offence, was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment at Wood Green Crown Court on Wednesday, 6 May.

He previously pled guilty at the same court on 25 February.

At 4am on Wednesday, 22 January, a member of staff in a CCTV control room happened to witness Othmane attempting to force himself onto a woman at a bus stop on Allerton Road in Hackney.

The controller alerted police straight away and officers immediately attended the location – on arrival they found the victim but Othmane had left.

The victim did not wish to give a report to police but due to the seriousness of the offence, officers investigated the incident regardless.

Officers were able to track Othmane through his movements on CCTV. They then visited nearby addresses days later and asked residents if they knew who the man could be. On 30 January a resident directed officers to Othmane’s address; they attended that same day and while speaking with him, spotted the coat he was seen wearing in the CCTV at the time of the offence.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted rape on 31 January.

Detective Constable Dave Barrett led the investigation. He said: “It is with huge thanks to the diligent CCTV operator who spotted this alarming incident and immediately called police, allowing the officers to act quickly and locate the victim and ultimately put this man behind bars.

“We fully respect the victim’s decision not to make a report but we hope today’s outcome proves that we took this incident, like all sexual offences, extremely seriously and will work tirelessly to trace those who think they can commit atrocious crimes such as this.

“Othmane is a dangerous individual and he may well have caused serious harm to others if he wasn’t apprehended.”

