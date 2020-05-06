A322 Road closed following single vehicle collision

Officers from Surrey roads policing are on scene at a single vehicle collision in West End on the A322.
The road has been closed whilst the driver is treated and the vehicle is recovered.
More to follow
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Maidstone have charged a suspect with murder. Kent Police was called at 9.13pm on Monday 4 May...
Detectives investigating an incident in Upminster have arrested two more men. A man, aged in his 30s , was arrested on suspicion of aggravated...
Detectives working on a murder investigation in Holloway have charged a man. Sable Thomas, 42 of Dalmeny Road N7 was charged with murder on...
Detectives are appealing for information after an unprovoked attack on a teenager in Sidcup. Police were called on the evening of Tuesday, 14 January...
A man has been jailed after he was caught by officers with a kilogram of class A drugs in his car in east London, more than 60 miles away from his...
An investigation has been launched and a man arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Hammersmith. Police were called at...
Detectives investigating an incident in Upminster have charged a man with aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon. [C] Christopher...
As of 9am 5 May, there have been 1,383,842 tests, with 84,806 tests on 4 May. 1,015,138 people have been tested of which 194,990 tested...
A driver who was caught trying to sneak nearly £300,000 criminal cash out of the UK just four hours after arriving into the country has been jailed...
Four fire engines and around 25 fire firefighters are at scene of a fire in two flats at Ridsdale Road in Anerley. LFB say a 1st-floor flat, 2nd...
Police say a large amount of suspected cocaine and three firearms were recovered from an address in the Bromley area on Monday. The guns and...
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a pensioner in north London. Police were called at approximately 7.20pm on Monday, 4...
. Kent Police was called to a disturbance at a property in Cambridge Crescent at around 9.15pm on Monday 4 May 2020. Officers and South East Coast...
First Picture of the Man who was brutally stabbed to death outside his home in Shepway Maidstone in Kent on Monday evening. The father of two...
A man has been jailed after he viciously bit down on an officer’s finger causing serious injury in a bid to avoid being arrested. Liam Byron, 23 of...
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was brutally stabbed to death on the doorstep of his own home in Maidstone in Kent. Two men...
Officers from the Met’s Roads and Transport Command have today (Monday, 4 May) released the image of a man they want to speak to following an...
Officers from Kent Police are working with Army Bomb Disposal officers after the discovery of two unexploded WW2 bombs were located in Kings Hill...
Detectives investigating a shooting incident in Upminster in which a child was injured continue to appeal for information. Two males [A -16yrs and B...
Officers investigating a suspected arson in Hersden, near Canterbury, have released CCTV footage of a person who may be able to assist their...
A man has been jailed for firearms offences after he took a loaded gun and ammunition to a New Year’s Eve party. Ruan Mota, 24 of Princess Alice...
Police are appealing for help to trace a man they need to speak with following a serious assault. Detectives wish to speak with 25-year-old Mookey...
A suspected dealer has been charged following his arrest in Maidstone and the seizure of Class A drugs. On 4 February 2020, officers in plain...