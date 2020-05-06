Detectives are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in north London.

At 10.57pm on Tuesday, 5 May, police were called to a report of a man who had collapsed in Montrose Park, NW9 after he was stabbed.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. The 20-year-old victim was discovered and taken to hospital; his injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening. His family has been informed.

Detectives are investigating whether the victim was stabbed in nearby Booth Road, NW9, before travelling to Montrose Park, NW9, on a moped and collapsing soon after.

Officers investigating the incident are keen to talk to witnesses or anyone with information.

Detective Sergeant Mark Johnson, from North West CID, said: “This victim is lucky not to have suffered more serious injuries than he already has. We are looking into this case as a priority, but I am asking the community to help us track down who is responsible for this.

“If you saw anything, no matter how small or insignificant you think it might be, please get in touch.

“I understand that this attack will worry the local community, but please be assured that tackling violent crime continues to be the Met’s top priority. We are working around the clock to identify and pursue offenders, help bring perpetrators to justice, take weapons off the street, support victims, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe.”

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as part of reassurance patrols and are encouraged to approach officers to speak about any concerns.

Enquiries are ongoing. No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Cad 7688/5May or to remain 100% anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.