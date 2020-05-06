Detectives investigating the death of 37-year-old Baljit Singh in Hayes have arrested two men in connection with the incident.

Two men, aged 20 [A] and 24 [B], have both been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody in a west London police station.

Led by Detective Chief Inspector Helen Rance, officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Homicide) continue to investigate after police and London Ambulance Service were called to Station Road at 22:56hrs on Saturday, 25 April to a report that an unresponsive man had been found in an alleyway at the location.

Baljit Singh, a 37-year-old man believed to have lived locally, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination held at Fulham mortuary on Monday, 27 April gave cause of death as compression to the neck.

DCI Rance said: “We have made two arrests in connection with this tragic incident and our investigation is still very much ongoing. I want to thank the public for their help so far and also renew my appeal for any information.

“Did you see the Baljit around 22.00hrs on 25 April in the vicinity of Station Road? If you think you may have information that could help our investigation and have not yet spoken to a police officer please come forward. You can either speak to my officers or you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.”

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or incident room on 020 8721 4266 ref CAD 8667/25APR.