Detectives investigating the death of a man in Maidstone have charged a suspect with murder.

Kent Police was called at 9.13pm on Monday 4 May 2020 to a property in Cambridge Crescent. South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended and a 29-year-old man was declared deceased at the scene.

At 9.38pm, Kieron Nicholson, aged 29, of Vicarage Road, East Farleigh was arrested and detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate commenced an investigation.

On Wednesday 6 May, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised a charge of murder against Mr Nicholson. He is remanded in custody and will be appearing before Medway Magistrates’ Court.

A 29-year-old man from Maidstone who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed to return to the police station on 2 June.

A woman in her 20s from the Tonbridge area who was arrested in connection with the incident has been released pending further investigation.

Investigators are continuing to appeal to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact Kent Police by calling 01622 604100, quoting reference 04-1448.