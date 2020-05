Detectives working on a murder investigation in Holloway have charged a man.

Sable Thomas, 42 of Dalmeny Road N7 was charged with murder on Wednesday, 6 May.

He will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court later today (Wednesday, 6 May).

Police were called at approximately 7.2pm on Monday, 4 May to reports of a man collapsed and suffering a head injury at a property in Dalmeny Road, N7.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. The 79-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.