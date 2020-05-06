Folkestone man jailed after kilo of class A found in his car

A man has been jailed after he was caught by officers with a kilogram of class A drugs in his car in east London, more than 60 miles away from his home address.

Gavin Hills, 50 , of London Street, Folkestone, Kent, was jailed for three years following an investigation by the Organised Crime Partnership (OCP), which deals with organised crime and the supply of illegal drugs within London and the home counties. The partnership is staffed by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service and the National Crime Agency.

The court heard that at 8.05am on Thursday, 7 November, OCP officers stopped a car in New Road, Rainham, as part of an intelligence-led investigation.

The vehicle was being driven by Hills, who was the sole occupant of the car.

The officers searched the vehicle under the Misuse of Drugs Act and they found a bag underneath the front passenger seat. The bag contained a block of an unknown substance wrapped in two plastic bags, which officers suspected to be cocaine.

On the passenger seat of the car was an envelope with a Rainham postcode written on it. Officers quickly established the postcode was for a residential address only a short distance from his place of arrest. However, it was a significant distance from his home address in Folkestone.

Hills was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply. He was taken to an east London police station.

Following his arrest, officers searched his home address in Folkestone where they seized a number of items including mobile phones, electronic scales, a knife with what appeared to be drug traces on it and several containers that contained a white powder – including a block of compressed white powder that was found in a freezer.

The substances found within the car and his home address were sent off to be analysed. The package seized from the car was confirmed to be one kilogram of very pure cocaine while the white powder found at his home was confirmed to be one kilogram of amphetamine. Numerous items of drug paraphernalia , such as the electronic scales, a knife and containers confirmed the presence of amphetamine, cocaine and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

During his time in custody, Hills was uncooperative and failed to communicate with custody staff. As a result, he was interviewed in his cell but he refused to answer all the questions put to him, including why he was more than 60 miles away from home with a kilogram of cocaine. The court heard that officers believed Hills was in the Rainham area dealing drugs.

Hills was charged on Friday, 8 November.

Hills pleaded guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, 27 April to possession of a class A drug (cocaine) with intent to supply and possession of a class B drug (amphetamine) with intent to supply.

He was sentenced immediately afterwards to three years’ imprisonment.

Detective Inspector Guy Carmichael, from the MPS, said: “This investigation is a great example of joint partnership working which resulted in a drug dealer being put behind bars and two kilograms of drugs being taken off the streets of London, which otherwise could have ruined lives. Hills refused to engage with officers throughout the investigation and has shown no remorse for his actions.

“Hills has been given a substantial sentence and I hope this will deter others from the allure of drug dealing. Even during these challenging times, we will continue to target those involved in organised crime and the supply of illegal drugs and we will take robust action against them.”