Manhunt after teenager is punched of bus in Sidcup

Detectives are appealing for information after an unprovoked attack on a teenager in Sidcup.

Police were called on the evening of Tuesday, 14 January to a report that a 17-year-old had been punched in the face on Old Farm Road East, DA15.

The victim reported that at around 15:05hrs, he got off the number 51 bus at the Halfway Street /Old Farm Road East stop.

Another man got off the bus at the same time and was bumped into by a group of schoolchildren walking past.

As a result, the man stumbled into the victim and started shouting and swearing in his face.

The teenager attempted to walk away but the man refused to let him leave and punched him in the face before leaving the scene.

The victim was helped by a member of the public and later went to hospital where he was assessed as having a fractured eye socket.

Police have released an image of a man they are keen to speak to in connection with the attack.

He is described as white, aged in his 40s or 50s, with a shaved head.

Notably, he was wearing a hi-vis jacket with the words Lead Roofing on the back, as well as a blue Adidas baseball cap, a camouflage army vest and dark blue shorts with an Arsenal football club logo.

He was also carrying a red shoulder bag and is believed to have tattoos on his right hand and left calf.

PC David Searle, from the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: “This was a completely unprovoked assault which caused a nasty injury to the victim and left him shaken.

“This kind of behaviour is not something we tolerate and the man responsible for this attack needs to be caught. We know he left the scene via the Holy Trinity churchyard towards Hurst Road and believe it very likely he lives in the Sidcup area.

“We urge anyone who recognises the male in the image or who saw anything that could help with our investigation to come forward on 101 with reference 3900726/20.”