Mass Police search after COVIDIOT Driver takes Police up the wrong way up the A20 in Orpington

A COVIDIOT Driver has been arrested after mass police chase involving five Police dogs, 20 officers and a force helicopter.

The man was found hiding in a vehicle belonging to a owner of a limousine company on The Green in Orpington after trying to evade capture by Police.

The man is understood to have driven the wrong way up the A20 to try and avoid being arrested by Police before crashing into a concrete bollard.

A major search was sparked after the man made off from an officer.

An air asset from the National Police air support was called into search for the man.

Traffic officers from the Met Police and specialist dog handlers from around the area were also scrambled to the scene.

A major contain around the area of the A20 was put on and the grounds of Kemnal Tech college was also searched.

Police detained the man after a 40 minute search of the area after he was found hiding the car.

Many residents on Valley Road and The Green came out of their homes to see what all the drama was about.

The homeowner of the vehicle said he was very shocked to discover the man hiding in his vehicle I hope he hasn’t damaged it or anything he said.

A Spokesman for the Met Police said :

At around 5pm police on 6 May police were in pursuit of a vehicle after it failed to stop in The Green, Orpington.

The vehicle was pursued down the A20.

The occupant then decamped in Sevenoaks Way, Sidcup.

A man [no further details] was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police and dangerous driving.

He has been taken into custody.