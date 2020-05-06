Officers investigating a reported sexual assault in Canterbury have released an image of a man who may be able to assist enquiries.

A man reportedly kissed a woman without her permission in a supermarket in Canterbury High Street on the afternoon of Thursday 26 March 2020.

Kent Police have been carrying out an investigation and officers are now releasing a CCTV image of a man who may be able to help them.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/55155/20.