Police officer left seriously injured after struggle in Hendon

May 6, 2020
At around 7.12pm  officers were in pursuit of a suspect vehicle in Dartmouth Road NW4.

A man decamped from the vehicle and was located by an officer in an alleyway in the Park Road area.

A struggle ensued, and the officer was seriously assaulted.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police back up arriving.

The man [no further details] was located and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The injuries to the officer are not thought to be life-threatening.

A crime scene is in place and enquiries continue.

