Witnesses are sought following a robbery in Ramsgate during which a man’s clothes were stolen.

Kent Police was called at around 1.55am on Saturday 2 May to a report that two men were approached by another man while they walked in King Street, Ramsgate.

One of the two men is then reported to have been threatened with a weapon before being robbed of items including clothing and a pair of trainers.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was then chased by the suspect for a short time down the street into Victoria Road.

No serious injuries were reported and enquiries are ongoing.

Officers would like to speak to people who were in the area at the time and witnessed anything which might assist their enquiries.

Witnesses are asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/74540/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.